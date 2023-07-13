“We’re f*****”: Live microphone captures EBR school board member airing frustration over budget talks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish school board member was recorded using graphic language after a pivotal budget meeting last week.

At the end of the meeting on July 6, board member Patrick Martin was recorded on a live microphone airing out his frustration over the budget approval process.

In a video posted to the official East Baton Rouge Parish School Board YouTube page, Martin said to another board member, “we’re f*****.”

The approval of this year’s budget has been delayed due to an ongoing debate over ways to include a pay raise for teachers and support staff, a promise that was made by Superintendent Sito Narcisse.

In a phone conversation with WAFB, Martin said he was temporarily frustrated and got lost in the moment.

He explained that he was simply upset with the time crunch they are under to approve the budget with the first day of school just weeks away.

“I was temporarily frustrated with how that was working out, but that’s a human moment like we all have, and I vented some frustration. Now we pick ourselves up and get on with the real work,” said Martin.

School Board President Dadrius Lanus said there’s no divide with the board over Martin’s comment, and everyone is on the same page.

“I think it may have just been a personal conversation. It may have been some personal frustration on behalf of the process,” said Lanus.

Lanus and Martin said the curse shouldn’t draw attention away from the challenge of finishing the budget, and that’s their only focus.

“It’s a temporary frustration that should not become a distraction over the very real issues that we’re facing, and I think me, and my colleagues largely agree at this point,” said Martin.

“I thank Martin for his dedication, and we as a board will move on and get this budget approved,” said Lanus.

The board will choose between the final two budget proposals at a special meeting Thursday, July 13, with a final vote coming on July 31.

“We don’t want to push this so far along that we can’t get in front of this before school starts back. Our teachers need certainty, our students need certainty, our families need certainty,” said Lanus. “Tomorrow, we’re going to walk away much stronger than we started with this budget process and moving forward, every single month we’re going to have budget conversations as we look forward to our next fiscal year.”

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the School Board Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.