WBRSO: Search underway for work release inmate who walked off job site

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a work release inmate who walked off a job site.

According to authorities, the inmate was identified as Brandon Arnold, 36. Brandon was last seen in the area of Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Brandon Arnold, 36 (West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Arnold is serving time through DOC on drug-related charges.

If you know the whereabouts of Brandon Arnold, contact WBRSO at 225-490-8599 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

