Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Find out Baton Rouge pro hockey team’s new name and logo

Baton Rouge city leaders announced the name of Baton Rouge’s professional hockey team will be Baton Rouge Zydeco.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

Baton Rouge city leaders announced the name of Baton Rouge’s professional hockey team will be Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Take a look at the team’s logo below:

Baton Rouge Zydeco
Baton Rouge Zydeco(WAFB)

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge will learn the new name of its professional hockey team Thursday, July 13.

The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the official team name and logo will be unveiled Thursday morning.

Officials will also share information about how you can buy season tickets.

Officials will also share information about how you can buy season tickets.

Leaders are expected to make the announcement around 9 a.m.

RELATED LINKS
Schedule released for Baton Rouge pro hockey team
Tickets going on sale for hockey in Baton Rouge
Name for new BR pro hockey team narrowed down to 3 options
Pro hockey returns to Baton Rouge
‘Working on putting a team here’: Announcement of full-time hockey team in BR could come soon

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Khalil Holmes
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend

Latest News

Your Health: Tan in a tube offers safer suntan
YOUR HEALTH: Tan in a Tube, Prevent Skin Cancer?
The Gonzales Police Department is working to identify a man accused of stealing from the Nike...
Man accused of stealing from Nike store in Tanger Outlet Mall
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
‘Another Natty is coming’: LSU’s Angel Reese wins ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, July 13