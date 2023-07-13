Summer of Hope initiative bringing ‘A Summer Glow Ride’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer of Hope events continue in the Capital City as leaders push for peace in every neighborhood.

There’s one happening Thursday, July 13 where you can roll around Baton Rouge with local leaders.

It’s called Rock’N & Roll’N (A Summer Glow Ride) and it’s happening at Park Forest Elementary School. The address is 10717 Elain Drive in Baton Rouge.

Rock'N Roll'N: A Summer Glow Ride (WAFB)

Registration starts at 6:30 pm. The bike ride kicks off at 7:30 pm.

District 5 community bike ride (WAFB)

