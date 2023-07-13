Facebook
Summer of Hope initiative bringing ‘A Summer Glow Ride’

Registration starts at 6:30 pm. The bike ride kicks off at 7:30 pm.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer of Hope events continue in the Capital City as leaders push for peace in every neighborhood.

There’s one happening Thursday, July 13 where you can roll around Baton Rouge with local leaders.

It’s called Rock’N & Roll’N (A Summer Glow Ride) and it’s happening at Park Forest Elementary School.

Rock'N Roll'N: A Summer Glow Ride
Rock'N Roll'N: A Summer Glow Ride(WAFB)

District 5 community bike ride
District 5 community bike ride(WAFB)
