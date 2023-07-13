Shrimp Malarcher

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This dish was named in honor of the famous Malarcher sugar planters of the Louisiana River Road. The sugar cane plantation was located west of New Orleans in Convent, Louisiana.

Ingredients:

3 dozen (21–25 count) shrimp, head-on, peeled and deveined

¼ pound butter

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup sliced mushrooms

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

2 tbsps flour

1 ounce dry white wine

2½ cups hot shellfish or chicken stock

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp chopped parsley

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, melt butter over medium heat. Sauté garlic, green onions, and mushrooms for 2 minutes or until mushrooms are slightly wilted. Stir in all bell peppers and cook for 1 additional minute. Add shrimp and stir-fry for 2 minutes or until they begin to turn pink and curl. Whisk in flour and blend until a white roux is achieved. Deglaze with wine and add the hot stock, whisking well into the seasoning mixture. Add lemon juice and parsley then season to taste using salt and pepper. Cook until the sauce is thickened and the shrimp are perfectly done. Use additional stock if the sauce becomes too thick. Serve in an au gratin dish or heated chafing dish with garlic croutons.

