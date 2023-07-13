Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shrimp Malarcher

This dish was named in honor of the famous Malarcher sugar planters of the Louisiana River Road.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This dish was named in honor of the famous Malarcher sugar planters of the Louisiana River Road. The sugar cane plantation was located west of New Orleans in Convent, Louisiana.

Ingredients:

3 dozen (21–25 count) shrimp, head-on, peeled and deveined

¼ pound butter

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup sliced mushrooms

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

2 tbsps flour

1 ounce dry white wine

2½ cups hot shellfish or chicken stock

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp chopped parsley

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, melt butter over medium heat. Sauté garlic, green onions, and mushrooms for 2 minutes or until mushrooms are slightly wilted. Stir in all bell peppers and cook for 1 additional minute. Add shrimp and stir-fry for 2 minutes or until they begin to turn pink and curl. Whisk in flour and blend until a white roux is achieved. Deglaze with wine and add the hot stock, whisking well into the seasoning mixture. Add lemon juice and parsley then season to taste using salt and pepper. Cook until the sauce is thickened and the shrimp are perfectly done. Use additional stock if the sauce becomes too thick. Serve in an au gratin dish or heated chafing dish with garlic croutons.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Khalil Holmes
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: Shrimp Malarcher (July 13, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Blueberry Sour Cream Muffins with Steusel (July 11, 2023)
Blueberry Sour Cream Muffins with Steusel
Stirrin' It Up: Blueberry Sour Cream Muffins with Steusel
Stirrin' It Up: Fried Chicken Pasta Salad (July 6, 2023)
Fried Chicken Pasta Salad