Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Wednesday’s $750 million jackpot matched the white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20.

The new jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a $441.9 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 36 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Khalil Holmes
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend

Latest News

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
‘Another Natty is coming’: LSU’s Angel Reese wins ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete
Unsold 2023 Gladiator pickup trucks sit in a long row at a Jeep dealership Sunday, June 18,...
US wholesale prices for June point to further easing of inflation pressures
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to...
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, July 13
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading...
Illinois storm damage surveyed after multiple suspected tornadoes hit Chicago, suburbs