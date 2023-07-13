Person hit by vehicle on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on Siegen Lane Wednesday, July 12.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. near Industriplex Blvd., according to emergency officials.

There is no word on what led up to the accident.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

