Opening date announced for The Queen Casino in Baton Rouge

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The following is a news release from The Queen Baton Rouge:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Following an $85 million total transformation, The Queen Baton Rouge, formerly Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, will be officially unveiled to the public at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

RELATED: Take a sneak peek inside Hollywood Casino’s newest renovations

In addition to moving from the Mississippi River to land, the exciting new casino, dining and entertainment destination will expand its footprint from 62,000 to more than 100,000 square feet.

“We are thrilled to debut what will be an unmatched gaming and entertainment destination in Louisiana for sports wagering, gaming, entertainment and dining,” said Terry Downey, President and CEO of The Queen Casino & Entertainment.

“The Queen Baton Rouge ushers in a new era not just for this historic property, but for gaming and entertainment throughout the region, and we are thrilled to open our doors for our neighbors in the Baton Rouge community and the surrounding area,” Downey said.

