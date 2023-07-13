Facebook
Man, teen accused of robbing teens at gunpoint, taking vehicle

Jade Boudreaux
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the armed robbery of two juveniles in Gonzales.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested Jade Boudreaux, 21, of Sorrento, at his home on Wednesday, July 12, and booked him into Ascension Parish Jail on two counts of armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. A 16-year-old male was also arrested and will be charged with two counts of armed robbery upon release from Florida Parishes Detention Center, officials added.

The armed robbery reportedly happened near Clouatre Road around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, June 7.

Deputies said Boudreaux and the teen used firearms to force two juvenile victims from their vehicle and took their personal items, including cell phones and money.

