Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man breaks his own state record by catching massive 122-pound catfish

A Tennessee man has broken his own record by catching a 122-pound catfish. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Tennessee officials say a man has broken his own fishing record when it comes to his latest catch.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Micka Burkhart set a new state record by catching a 122-pound catfish last month out of the Cumberland River.

Officials said Burkhart caught the massive blue catfish in the Barkley Reservoir along the river in Stewart County on June 28.

It officially weighed in at 122 pounds and 2 ounces while being 57.5 inches long with a girth of 42.4 inches.

The new record surpasses Burkhart’s previous mark of a 118-pound catfish that he also landed while fishing in the Barkley Reservoir in September 2022.

Burkhart ended up releasing both of his trophy catches, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Khalil Holmes
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend

Latest News

Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest,...
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty