Man accused of stealing from Nike store in Tanger Outlet Mall
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is working to identify a man accused of stealing from the Nike store located at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales.
Police said on Sunday, July 8, around 6:30 p.m., the man entered and exited the store without paying for about $551.94 worth of merchandise.
He reportedly left the property in a grey Honda Civic.
If anyone has any information on his identity, you are asked to contact Officer Freeman at (225) 647-9540 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.
