LSP: Multi-vehicle crash under investigation

Magnolia Bridge crash
Magnolia Bridge crash((viewer))
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury crash on Wednesday, July 12.

According to deputies, the crash happened on LA-64 in Livingston Parish.

No reports on the extent of the injuries sustained.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

