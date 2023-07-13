LSP: Multi-vehicle crash under investigation
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury crash on Wednesday, July 12.
According to deputies, the crash happened on LA-64 in Livingston Parish.
No reports on the extent of the injuries sustained.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.