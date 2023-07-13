A look back at Murphy Paul’s tenure as Baton Rouge Chief of Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is hopeful to find a replacement for Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul by this November.

It comes after a sudden and somewhat shocking resignation by Paul after around five and a half years on the job.

Paul has his share of both supporters and critics and a long legacy during his tenure as the top cop in Baton Rouge.

Timeline of major events during Paul’s tenure:

MURPHY PAUL HIRED IN DECEMBER 2017

Chief Paul was chosen for the job back in December 2018 by Mayor-President Broome.

Paul was then a Lieutenant Colonel serving as Deputy Superintendent of the Bureau of Investigation with Louisiana State Police.

Broome campaigned on a promise to bring new leadership to the police department.

This followed a difficult two years for Baton Rouge following the death of Alton Sterling, where the relationship between the police and the community was rocky.

“I expect to see tangible evidence and outcomes where we have a reduction in crime, where we have community and police working together,” said Mayor-President Broome in December of 2017.

Paul was sworn in for the job in January 2018, promising a lot of changes including addressing the most pressing issue of crime. And back then, he planned to restructure where the department places manpower, allocate more money for overtime and buy more cameras to help with investigations.

“The 2017 homicide rate is unacceptable, it’s unacceptable, and we must address this culture of violence in this city,” said Chief Paul in January 2017.

PAUL FIRES BLAINE SALAMONI, THEN ISSUES APOLOGY TO BATON ROUGE A YEAR LATER

In March of 2018, Paul fired Blaine Salamoni, the officer who killed Alton Sterling.

Paul said Officer Salamoni violated use of force policies as well as policies related to command of temper. Officer Howie Lake was also suspended for three days.

More than a year later in August 2019, Paul apologized to the city of Baton Rouge and the family of Alton Sterling, after announcing that the police officer who fired the fatal shot in 2016 will never return to the police department.

“Baton Rouge, we’re sorry for failing to discipline an officer who demonstrated unprofessional behavior and violated our code of conduct consistently,” said Chief Paul in August 2019.

LEADING THROUGH THE PANDEMIC

In 2020, Chief Paul led the Baton Rouge Police Department through the COVId-10 pandemic, focusing on ways public safety and crime could be handled differently.

BRPD CHIEF RESPONDS TO PROTESTS SURROUNDING GEORGE FLOYD

Paul also led the department through national protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020, which some also took place here in Baton Rouge.

Back then, Paul said he implemented changes across his department, and most of those have come from listening to community members during the numerous town hall listening sessions he and Mayor-President Broome have held across the parish.

CHIEF PAUL INVITED TO WHITE HOUSE

Paul was invited to the White House a handful of times to discuss strategies to combat gun violence.

Including a meeting with President Joe Biden in June of 2021.

“And we can work with our federal partners to make sure those individuals are held accountable,” he said in 2021.

HOMICIDE RATE SOARS IN 2021

2021 was the deadliest year on record in Baton Rouge Parish.

The homicide rate in the city of Baton Rouge is one of the main criticisms throughout his tenure, as many people say they do not feel safe in the city.

CONSTANT INTERNAL AFFAIRS INVESTIGATIONS

Another criticism for Paul involves what seems to be the constant internal affairs investigations.

ROCKY RELATIONSHIP WITH BATON ROUGE UNION OF POLICE

It’s safe to say there has been a sort of rocky relationship between Chief Paul and the Baton Rouge Union of Police during his tenure.

Billboards funded by the Baton Rouge Union of Police targeted the city’s crime rate and low pay for officers.

“We want to see a chief that’s going to be tough on crime, that’s going to make sure that our men and women have the best equipment, the best pay, and the best support,” said Bill Profita, Baton Rouge Union of Police spokesperson on Wednesday.

HIGH PROFILE KILLINGS

A number of high-profile cases like the shootings of Allie Rice and Devin Page Jr. rocked the city IN 2022 and left many people wanting new leadership.

GANGS IN BATON ROUGE

Paul recently admitted in 2022 that there are at least 8 different gangs in Baton Rouge right now.

OFFICER FIRED 23 YEARS AGO REHIRED, THEN FIRED

According to The Advocate newspaper: “An officer who was rehired by the Baton Rouge Police Department in March after being fired 23 years ago for sexual harassment, conduct unbecoming an officer and untruthfulness is no longer with the department, a police spokesperson said.

Officer Tramelle Neldare was fired in December 2000, after he was accused of grabbing a young man by the throat and putting his crotch in his face in one incident and putting his hand down a woman’s pants in another. His appeals to both the civil service board and the courts failed.”

“Chief Paul’s announcement was solely his decision and I support his decision because he has done nothing but give of himself, his commitment has been 110% plus,” said Mayor-President Broome on Wednesday.

Many Metro Council members were made aware of the chief’s resignation right when WAFB was and made their feelings known about Paul and the future of the department.

“I think Chief Paul did a great job of managing that leadership role, knowing that he had to change a culture, knowing that he had a public that was somewhat skeptical, building relationships in the community, his ability to point to data,” said Rowdy Gaudet, EBR Metro Councilman for District 3.

“Get the neighbors back involved in the community. Because what will deter crime even more, is somebody sitting outside and having a witness, creating neighborhood watches, getting those old school principals and best practices put in place,” said Darryl Hurst, EBR Metro Councilman for District 5.

Mayor Broome said this is what she’s first looking for in the next chief.

“Chief Paul demonstrated a commitment towards twenty-first century policing, we definitely need to see that from the next chief,” she said.

Paul’s last day will be November 3 of this year.

The Mayor’s Chief Advisor, Dr. James Llorens will be the lead person in charge of this process.

Broome is hopeful to have a new chief in place by November.

