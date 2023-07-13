Heat Advisories likely to continue into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the majority of our viewing area once again today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 13 (WAFB)

Highs will top out in the upper 90s, with heat index values peaking near or a little above 110 degrees.

And rain chances will continue to trend lower, only running 20% or so into the afternoon.

Dangerous Heat to Continue

High pressure will continue to build into the area from the west, resulting in a continuation of very hot and mainly dry weather through at least Saturday. Highs in the upper 90s will be common, with heat index values continuing to reach or exceed 110 degrees. With that in mind, additional Heat Advisories are likely, and we could flirt with Excessive Heat Warning criteria of heat index values of 113°+.

Better Rain Chances for Sunday-Monday

While high pressure will be the dominant feature in our weather over the next several days, we’ll be situated right on its eastern periphery. Model guidance continues to hint that a couple of disturbances may ride along the periphery of the high into our region on Sunday and Monday, leading to better rain chances. For now, I’ve got highs on those days in the mid 90s, but upper 90s will still be possible if rains don’t materialize or fire later in the day.

Relentless Heat into Next Week

Unfortunately, it’s more heat in our extended forecast. The dome of high pressure will actually move closer to our area next week, meaning highs in the upper 90s are a good bet, and triple-digit readings can’t be completely ruled out. Beyond Monday, rain chances look to only run 20%-30%.

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure well east of Bermuda. Development odds are listed at 60% as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook. Regardless of development or not, this system is expected to remain over the open Atlantic away from land.

