Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former LSU women’s basketball star killed in Memphis crash

Danielle Ballard
Danielle Ballard(Louisiana State University)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WAFB) - A former basketball player at Louisiana State University died on Thursday, July 13, after being hit by a car, the Memphis Police Department confirmed.

Danielle Ballard, 29, was identified as the victim by police.

According to authorities, officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian hit at Coleman Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road.

Ballard was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

Ballard played for the LSU women’s basketball team for three seasons.

She was a preseason All-SEC First-Team selection heading into the 2014-15 season after she put together an NCAA Tournament for the ages to lead the Lady Tigers to their second straight NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.

RELATED: LSU’s Ballard earns First Team All-SEC and All-Defensive Team honors

According to WREG, Ballard played basketball at Central High School in Memphis and graduated in 2012. She was the 25th overall rank and the 7th position rank, according to ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Khalil Holmes
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend

Latest News

Baton Rouge Zydeco
Find out Baton Rouge pro hockey team’s new name and logo
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 13
Dry & hot to end this week; wet start to next week
Baton Rouge Community College announced Byron Starks as the new head men’s basketball coach.
BRCC welcomes new head men’s basketball coach
Name of pro Baton Rouge hockey team announced (Full press conference)