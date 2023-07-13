Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former LSU tennis player Neal Skupski advances to Wimbledon doubles finals

Neal Skupski & Wesley Koolhoof advance to the Wimbledon doubles final.
Neal Skupski & Wesley Koolhoof advance to the Wimbledon doubles final.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (WAFB) - Former LSU All-American Neal Skupski and Dutch teammate Wesley Koolhof have advanced to the Wimbledon doubles finals.

Skupski and Koolhof are the top-ranked doubles team at Wimbledon and defeated India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden 7-5 6-4 to reach their first Wimbledon final.

The top seeds have never won a Grand Slam together having teamed up 18 months ago.

The duo will meet 15th seeds Argentinian Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers of Spain in Saturday’s final on Centre Court.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
Khalil Holmes
Man faces murder charge for death of 20-year-old girlfriend

Latest News

Jordy Culotta Show - LSU dominates the ESPYS, LSU basketball, LSU football
Konnor McClain
U.S. Champion Konnor McClain to join LSU gymnastics
Baton Rouge Community College announced Byron Starks as the new head men’s basketball coach.
BRCC welcomes new head men’s basketball coach
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan celebrates with fans after their team defeated Kentucky in an...
July 13 is officially ‘Tre’ Day’ in New Orleans