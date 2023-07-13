Facebook
Find out Baton Rouge pro hockey team's new name and logo

Hockey at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge
Hockey at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge will learn the new name of its professional hockey team Thursday, July 13.

The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the official team name and logo will be unveiled Thursday morning.

Officials will also share information about how you can buy season tickets.

Leaders are expected to make the announcement around 9 a.m.

