CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted second-degree murder, other charges

Christopher Coleman
Christopher Coleman(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Christopher Coleman, 33, is wanted on the charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Investigators believe Coleman is responsible for a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of Julia Street on July 7.

Officials said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital. There is no update on the status of the injuries.

If you have any information on his whereabout you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

