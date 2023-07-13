Facebook
Casino using donations to help charities and non-profit organizations

L'Auberge Casino
L'Auberge Casino(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A casino is doing their part by taking your donated winnings and giving them back to local charities and non-profits.

“We’ve been open since 2012 and this has been something that has been consistent,” said Vice President of Marketing at L’Auberge Casino Hotel Michael Bender.

Bender said the casino in Baton Rouge is taking part and betting on your generosity.

Here’s how it works.

If you use a kiosk to cash out your winnings, the machines no longer dispense coins.

Instead, the coin amount is printed onto a paper voucher.

You can bring the voucher to the casino cage for coins if you want to keep the money or you could just drop the voucher into the donation box and it goes to charity.

“For us, it’s something that feels great and gives our guest an opportunity to give back,” Bender explained.

L’Auberge switches up the charities. They recently gave the donated coin vouchers to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

“It’s treated like any other donation where we can generate food and meal equivalence,” said President of the food bank Mike Manning.

So far casino customers have handed over $55,000 dollars just to the food bank.

“When you take $55,000, you are talking about 165,000 meals. That really makes a difference,” added Manning.

Bender explained to WAFB, soon, instead of a donation box, they hope to do like some other casinos are already doing and make it possible for customers to choose among several charities right on the kiosk screen when they cash out.

“We want to have functionality at our kiosk. When they put their ticket in, they can select the charity from the screen.”

