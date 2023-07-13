‘Another Natty is coming’: LSU’s Angel Reese wins ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou Barbie is gracing headlines and social media feeds, once again, after her win at ESPN’s annual ESPY Awards Wednesday night.

LSU’s Angel Reese was crowned Best Breakthrough Athlete.

And the ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete goes to...



Angel Reese 👑 pic.twitter.com/yje60v6828 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) July 13, 2023

She won the award over Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who was also nominated in the same category.

During her acceptance speech, Reese thanked her support system including her family and mother, along with her coaches and teammates at LSU.

Before she took her seat, Reese left the audience with a promise, saying “Another Natty is coming, period.”

Touted as one of the best players in the country, Reese, head coach Kim Mulkey, and the LSU women’s basketball team were thrust into a national spotlight when LSU won the 2023 NCAA National Championship game over Iowa, 102-85.

The LSU women’s basketball squad was also nominated for the Best Team category at the 2023 ESPYS.

A special ceremony was held at the White House on Friday, May 26, to honor the LSU women's basketball national championship team.

LSU scored a championship game-record 102 points in its win over Iowa.

Steve Schneider and Jacques Doucet break down LSU's historic win over Iowa for the National Championship.

The LSU women's basketball team visited the US Capitol on Thursday, May 25, during its trip to Washington D.C. and will tour the White House on Friday.

