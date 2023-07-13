Accused arsonist set ex-girlfriend’s jeep on fire, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly set his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Investigators said Kshon Ringo, 26, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of simple arson; simple criminal damage to property; and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
The vehicle fire happened on Main Street around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 2.
Responding firefighters extinguished the fire, but the 2008 Jeep Wrangler had an estimated $3,000 worth of damage, according to the fire department.
The victim told investigators she had been having trouble with her ex-boyfriend, officials explained.
Evidence at the scene and extensive investigating led to Ringo’s arrest, officials added.
