Accused arsonist set ex-girlfriend’s jeep on fire, officials say

Arson(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly set his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Investigators said Kshon Ringo, 26, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of simple arson; simple criminal damage to property; and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

The vehicle fire happened on Main Street around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Responding firefighters extinguished the fire, but the 2008 Jeep Wrangler had an estimated $3,000 worth of damage, according to the fire department.

The victim told investigators she had been having trouble with her ex-boyfriend, officials explained.

Evidence at the scene and extensive investigating led to Ringo’s arrest, officials added.

