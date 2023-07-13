Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: St. James Wildcats

Stop. No, 23 for Sportsline Summer Camp brings us to St. James.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop. No, 23 for Sportsline Summer Camp brings us to St. James.

Not many towns in Louisiana love their high school football like the folks in beautiful downtown Vacherie.

As you heard head coach LaVanta Davis mention, there is an expectation around those parts.

And that typically means Dome or bust.

