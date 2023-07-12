Facebook
Uniforms for Kids kick-off; help children in need as school year approaches

Uniforms for Kids
Uniforms for Kids(Cali Hubbard)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The annual Uniforms for Kids campaign with St. Vincent de Paul kicks off Wednesday, July 12.

So far 612 uniforms have been donated. The goal is to collect 18,000 uniforms for the 2023-2024 school year.

You can donate your new or gently used uniforms by visiting 2655 Plank Road Baton Rouge. There is also a list of drop-off locations at WAFB.com/uniforms.

The goal is to collect 18,000 uniforms for the 2023-2024 school year.

