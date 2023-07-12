Suspect arrested in connection with the death of mother, son at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother and son were found dead Tuesday evening, April 25, after being shot inside their apartment, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police identified the victims as Latonya Brown, 47, and Stacy Brown, 19.

BRPD detectives along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Erin Hartley, 33, for his involvement in the deaths of Latoya and Stacy Brown.

Hartley was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for two counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials said the coroner was called around 6 p.m. to the Canterbury House Apartments on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard where the bodies of the two individuals were found inside their own apartment.

