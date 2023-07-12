Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Suspect arrested in connection with the death of mother, son at apartment complex

Police identified the victims as Latonya Brown, 47, and Stacy Brown, 19.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother and son were found dead Tuesday evening, April 25, after being shot inside their apartment, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police identified the victims as Latonya Brown, 47, and Stacy Brown, 19.

BRPD detectives along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Erin Hartley, 33, for his involvement in the deaths of Latoya and Stacy Brown.

Hartley was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for two counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard(wafb)
Police identified the victims as Latonya Brown, 47, and Stacy Brown, 19.

Officials said the coroner was called around 6 p.m. to the Canterbury House Apartments on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard where the bodies of the two individuals were found inside their own apartment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul
Read BRPD Chief Murphy Paul’s resignation letter
A 70-year-old man was found dead inside his home along Pecan Grove Road in Erwinville Tuesday,...
Autopsy complete on elderly man found dead in Erwinville
Baton Rouge Police Department
DCFS called in after apparently false missing child report, sources say
Man accused of scamming potential tenants
CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of scamming potential renters