SMART LIVING: Exercise snacking

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - A new trend called exercise snacking is changing the game, helping people get the amount of physical activity they need every week.

Exercise snacking involves incorporating short bursts of activity instead of one, long workout.

“I think the real important part is to just not stay stagnant for hours at a time,” said Stephanie Nickitas, the owner of CrossFit Winter Park and a CrossFit level three trainer.

Specifically, an exercise snack is a brief snippet of exercise,l usually lasting a minute or two that’s repeated throughout the day, and it doesn’t have to be complicated.

Simple exercises that could make up an exercise snack include air squats, planks, sit-ups, push-ups, or lunges.

One idea is to choose four exercises and perform each for 30 seconds, with 20 seconds of rest in between. Do this for five minutes an hour, every hour during your workday.

A study published in the Journal of Aging Research showed exercise snacking can improve leg muscle function and size.

Other research has shown climbing stairs for just a few minutes throughout the day can improve cardiovascular health.

“Especially if you’re in a job where you’re sitting a lot, get up and move around a few times an hour if you can,” Nickitas said.

A little activity for a time can make a big difference.

Some research has shown people who sit for hours on end develop blood sugar and cholesterol problems at higher rates than those who get up and move often, regardless of how much they exercise.

