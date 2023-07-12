Scorching heat to close out the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in place for most of the WAFB viewing area. This will start what is likely to be a string of Heat Advisories and possibly Excessive Heat Warnings in the coming days. Daytime highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 90°s for the entirety of the 10-day forecast.

Rain chances will remain limited through Saturday. Feels like temperatures will peak between 108°-114° through the weekend.

The only potential relief might come Sunday and Monday. An upper-air disturbance is forecast to move over the local area bringing additional cloud cover and a decent chance (50% coverage) for rain. Half the viewing area is expected to see measurable rainfall Sunday and again Monday.

Unfortunately, even with the uptick in rain chances we only shave off a few degrees in terms of afternoon highs.

There won’t be much relief overnight either. Morning lows are forecast to only dip into the upper 70°s to low 80°s. 2023 has already set the record for most 80° morning starts.

Looks like we will continue to tack on more over the next week and a half.

An area of low pressure continues to spin in the North Central Atlantic. Wind shear is keeping t-storm action displaced from the center of circulation. Invest 94-L has a small window of opportunity to develop into a subtropical or tropical cyclone. By this weekend, conditions are forecast to become very unfavorable for development.

