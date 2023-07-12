Read BRPD Chief Murphy Paul’s resignation letter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says he has no “major plans” for the future after resigning Tuesday, July 11, and is still “working on the next chapter.”

The chief first announced the resignation in an email sent to Mayor Sharon West Broome Tuesday. In that letter, Paul writes he will spend more time with family and focusing on his overall health.

He also writes he would not be leaving his role if he did not believe the foundation of the Baton Rouge Police Department was “firm.”

“I was in conflict with this decision. Part of me feels that we still have more work to do. I’ve prayed on my decision and I believe God is leading me towards a new chapter in my life. He’s not done with me yet.”

Read the full letter below.

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul resignation letter. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.