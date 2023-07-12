Facebook
New arrest made in shooting death of pregnant woman in Baton Rouge

BRPD said three teens were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman on Sunday, April 16.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said another person has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a pregnant woman on Sunday, April 16.

On Tuesday, July 11 BRPD detectives and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested, Torrey Campbell, 18, for his involvement in the death of Kerisha Johnson on April 16.

Campbell was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

Torey Campbell
Torey Campbell(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Baton Rouge police detectives previously booked Marques Porch, 19, Gregory Parker, 19, and Derrick Curry, 19, into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Police said they are all being charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker(Baton Rouge Police Department)

According to a BRPD spokesman, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on North Carrollton Avenue near Renoir Avenue.

Officials identified the victim as Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child.

Kerisha Johnson, 36
Kerisha Johnson, 36(WAFB)
Kerisha Johnson, 36
Kerisha Johnson, 36(WAFB)

Police said Johnson was shot while attempting to pick people up from a party after dropping them off just moments earlier.

Johnson was just weeks away from giving birth, police said.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said Johnson’s death has been ruled a homicide.

According to BRPD, one of the suspects was injured in the gunfire.

RELATED STORY:
Suspect arrested in pregnant woman’s killing worked for WBR Sheriff’s Office, officials say

