The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) today expresses its deep appreciation for the outstanding service of Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Murphy Paul. Chief Paul‘s resignation marks the end of an extraordinary five-and-a-half years of transformative leadership.

Chief Paul's tenure witnessed significant contributions to the community and the police department, setting a precedent for the future of Baton Rouge. His efforts have been instrumental in making monumental transformations in law enforcement standards and modernizing our department with 21st-century practices.

In the face of adversity, Chief Paul guided the Baton Rouge Police Department with unwavering resolve and dedication. His commitment to equality and justice mirrored the values of the NAACP and marked a meaningful stride toward a more inclusive law enforcement environment.

As we bid farewell to Chief Murphy Paul, the NAACP extends its heartfelt gratitude for his remarkable service and visionary leadership.