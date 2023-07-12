Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Missing 6-year-old child found safe, officials say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 6-year-old child who was reportedly missing Wednesday afternoon, July 12, has been found safe, according to officials.

Officials said the child was found at a hospital in the area.

Baton Rouge police began investigating the child’s disappearance at a Chase Bank in the 7900 block of Plank Road. Police say they continued their search in the City of Central after police officials received conflicting information about where the child went missing.

No other details have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Latest News

Man accused of scamming potential tenants
CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of scamming potential renters
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and BRPD Chief Murphy Paul
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul announces resignation; Mayor Broome issues statement
Back to school
BACK TO SCHOOL: Where to go for supply giveaways in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 12
Scorching heat to close out the week