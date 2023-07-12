Missing 6-year-old child found safe, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 6-year-old child who was reportedly missing Wednesday afternoon, July 12, has been found safe, according to officials.

Officials said the child was found at a hospital in the area.

Baton Rouge police began investigating the child’s disappearance at a Chase Bank in the 7900 block of Plank Road. Police say they continued their search in the City of Central after police officials received conflicting information about where the child went missing.

No other details have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

