Mayor says Police Chiefs resignation was not politically motivated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s popularity as of lately has been rocky as evidenced by the very awkward “boos” she got from the crowd of LSU fans gathered at Alex Box Stadium last month to celebrate the Tigers win at the college world series.

Some speculate the city’s big problem has added fuel to the fire - forcing the mayor to make some big changes.

We asked her directly today if Chief Paul’s resignation was politically motivated.

“Chief Paul’s announcement was solely his decision and I support his decision. He has done nothing but give of himself. His commitment has been 110%,” said Broome.

But whoever takes on the job will have their own set of challenges they’ll need to face. Former BRPD Police Chief, Greg Phares, shared with us what some of those are.

“One of the biggest challenges that baton rouge has right now is I think we’re in danger of losing control of the streets. And when you lose control of the streets you lose the city,” said the former chief.

Phares says one of the best ways you can deter crime is traffic enforcement. Pointing to things like the street racers we’ve seen lately and the threats they pose to public safety. But he also adds what the biggest challenge within the department will be.

“You have to make it known that you will not tolerate any sort of brutality such as we saw in Minneapolis, such as we saw with the George Floyd situation. But at the same time, you have to let your people know that if they have to use justified and legally permissible force that you will back them,” added Phares.

Chief Murphy Paul will still work with the department for three more months, his last day is expected to be November 3rd.

