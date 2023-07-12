Man arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a reported early morning shooting in Baton Rouge.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 on Wentling Avenue near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd, emergency officials confirmed. Residents told WAFB the shooting happened at Hidden Pointe Apartments.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as Tyron Dante Warren, 23.

Baton Rouge Police detectives along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Andrew Joseph III, without incident for his involvement in the death of Warren.

Joseph, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second-degree murder.

Andrew Joseph III (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police said Warren was shot multiple times after having a verbal argument with a male.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene, officials said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.