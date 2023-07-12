Man arrested in connection to shooting death of a 23-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Baton Rouge that left a 23-year-old man dead.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed Andrew Joseph III was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 in the 11800 block of Wentling Avenue near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Residents told WAFB it happened at Hidden Pointe Apartments.

The victim was identified as Tyron Dante Warren, 23.

Police said Warren was shot multiple times after having a “verbal argument” with Joseph.

He died at the scene, officials said.

