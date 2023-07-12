Facebook
DCFS called in after apparently false missing child report, sources say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators say it appears a young girl reported missing in Baton Rouge Wednesday was never actually missing at all.

A woman reportedly told police her four-year-old daughter disappeared from her vehicle at a Chase Bank on Plank Road early Wednesday afternoon, July 12.

However, law enforcement sources tell WAFB it appears the child was actually in the care of a relative at the time.

Sources also say the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has been called in to investigate.

The report of the missing child prompted a massive law enforcement response.

