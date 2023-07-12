CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID man wanted for burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify a man wanted in connection to a burglary.

It happened in the area of 1300 Nicholson Drive near Terrace Avenue.

According to law enforcement, the man allegedly caused a large amount of damage to the victim’s property during the incident.

If you can identify the individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.