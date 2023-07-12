Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of scamming potential renters

Man accused of scamming potential tenants
Man accused of scamming potential tenants(Crime Stoppers)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department needs assistance identifying a man accused of scamming individuals out of a home, officials said.

According to police, the accused is posting photos of random homes for rent on social media sites and meeting the potential tenants at a nearby restaurant. The potential tenant signs a lease, and the accused collects a deposit and first month’s rent, officials said.

Man accused of scamming potential tenants
Man accused of scamming potential tenants(Crime Stoppers)

After collecting the money, investigators said the man hands over a set of keys to the home. Once the tenants go to move in the home, they realize the set of keys don’t work, officials explained.

If you can identify this individual, call Crime Stoppers: Call 344-STOP (344-7867 or visit crimestoppers225.com

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

