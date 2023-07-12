City leaders discuss hopes for new police chief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The race is on to find Baton Rouge’s newest police chief after current Chief Murphy Paul announced his resignation after five and a half years with the department.

Paul told WAFB he’s got no major plans yet and that he’s working on his next chapter.

RELATED: Read BRPD Chief Murphy Paul’s resignation letter

According to data from BRPD, during Paul’s time as chief, between 2017 and 2022, overall crime in Baton Rouge dropped 11%.

Speaking with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, she described some of the ups and downs the city experienced with Paul as chief.

Nearly six years later, Paul’s time in Baton Rouge wasn’t without conflict. “Chief Paul came on at a time, was hired during a season when Baton Rouge had been through a lot of traumas,” said the mayor.

Just months after the shooting death of Alton Sterling, the Louisiana State Police veteran assumed the role when tensions in the city were at their highest.

“Chief Paul was a bridge builder in that process,” she added. “He made himself accessible to the community, he was involved in community activities.”

While the mayor gives Paul praise, the city’s police union has been critical towards the chief in the past.

Bill Profita, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Union, gave his hopes for the new chief.

“We want to see a chief that’s going to be tough on crime, that’s going to make sure our men and women have the best equipment, the best pay and the best support,” he said.

“We also need a chief who is sensitive to our community, as well,” the mayor added.

Applications have yet to open but Paul has already stated that he plans to stay with the department until November.

“He still has a lot of work to do. We still have a lot of work to do in terms of elevating public safety for the citizens of Baton Rouge,” said the mayor.

She added that candidates from both in and out of the department will be considered.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.