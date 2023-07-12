Building heat as rain chances diminish in the days ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory in effect for the majority of our viewing area today. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values potentially climbing to near 110 degrees in some neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 12 (WAFB)

Rain chances start to trend lower today, but we’ve still got a 40% chance of showers and t-storms in the forecast.

Building Heat

Heat will quickly become our main headline once again in the days ahead as a high pressure dome centered to our west starts to exert its influence on our local area. Highs in the upper 90s will become more common, with heat index values climbing to 110° and above into the weekend. Rain chances look to run 20% or less from Thursday through Saturday.

Sunday gets a bit more interesting as we monitor the potential for a disturbance to move in from the northwest. For now, I’ve got rain chances around 40%, but those may need to be bumped higher if confidence increases in that feature impacting our area.

More Heat Next Week

The center of the high pressure dome is expected to move even closer to our area next week, resulting in a continuation of dangerous heat. Highs will reach the upper 90s on most days and we could flirt with triple-digit readings. Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings are likely to continue headlining our forecast. And with the high nearby, rain chances will stay below normal.

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure east of Bermuda. That system is given a 50% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook. Regardless of development or not, it is expected to remain over the open Atlantic.

