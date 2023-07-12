Facebook
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul announces resignation; Mayor Broome issues statement

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has announced his resignation, according to a statement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Wednesday, July 12.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced his resignation from the department Wednesday, July 12.

Paul will remain in his role as Chief of Police until Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome appoints a new chief by November 2023.

Chief Paul sent a message to the police department, informing them of his resignation and retirement, on Wednesday morning.

Read the message below:

Chief Murphy Paul announced his retirement to the Baton Rouge Police Department on the morning...
Chief Murphy Paul announced his retirement to the Baton Rouge Police Department on the morning of Wednesday, July 12.(WAFB)

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement on the chief’s resignation.

See it below:

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and BRPD Chief Murphy Paul
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and BRPD Chief Murphy Paul(Office of the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)

