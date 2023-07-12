Beware of student loan scams as payment start up again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It hasn’t been the greatest start to the summer for student loan borrowers as they now have to navigate starting those payments up again in the fall.

One in eight Americans will have to restart payments as soon as September.

Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau explained, “Students that owe loans will be immediate targets. They have to be their first line of defense.”

The BBB says they are expecting a spike in student loan repayment inquiries, scam reports, and predatory lending.

“The biggest scam involves stealing identities and money,” added Million.

For this anonymous viewer, she says she receives calls and even emails daily about student loan forgiveness.

“I don’t know if I’m missing a call from loan companies because there are so many scams. I don’t know how to differentiate.”

As a first responder on a tight budget, she wonders if she’s the next victim.

“People are trying to sell a dream. It’s tiring and it’s sickening. It’s already hard enough. They are making it worse”

During this time, the BBB recommends:

Taking the time to understand the details of your loan.

Be wary of unsolicited calls and or emails.

Watch out for fake government programs and agencies.

Contact an agency directly if you have any questions

Million continued, “Don’t give out personal information. Don’t give out loan information. Don’t give them the tools to take advantage of you.”

