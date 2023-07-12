BACK TO SCHOOL: Where to go for supply giveaways in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The countdown until students and teachers return to their classrooms for a brand new school year is underway. There are a number of backpack and school supply giveaways taking place in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas in preparation for students returning back to school. Take a look at some of the events below:
- On Saturday, July 15, New Ark Baptist Church will hold its annual school supply giveaway. It will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1344 Terrace Street. According to organizers, there will be free school supplies and backpacks, free food, snowballs, prizes, free haircuts, and more.
- On Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. until noon, the Pack the Sack Back to School Giveaway will take place at the Baton Rouge General Mid City Campus. The address is 3401 North Blvd. The event is being hosted by Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole, the MLK Center, and Baton Rouge General. There will be free immunizations, free physicals, vendors, food, and games. Click here to register your child for the event.
- On Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Chaneyville Community Center along with Metropolitan Councilman Brandon Noel, and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church are hosting their Annual Back to School Giveaway. It will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church located at 22911 Reames Road in Zachary, La. The community is encouraged to come out and receive free school supplies and food, while supplies last.
- On Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. until noon, the Good Times Bass Club presents the 6th Annual Fishin for Backpacks event. It’s happening at Waddill Wildlife Refuge located at 4142 N. Flannery Rd. in Baton Rouge. Organizers say children must be present for the event, and a parent must accompany them. There will be backpack and supply giveaways, music, raffles, food, fun, and more.
- On Saturday, July 29 from noon until 2:30 p.m., the annual Back to School Healthcare Extravaganza will be held at BREC’s Gus Young Park. The address is 4200 Gus Young Avenue. Rep. C. Denise Marcelle is partnering with YWCA, GMIA, along with 100 Black Men and other local organizations to host the free public event. There will be free distribution of school supply-filled backpacks while supplies last. Woman’s Hospital will also be there to give various health screenings to attendees.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.