BACK TO SCHOOL: Where to go for supply giveaways in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

On Saturday, July 29 from noon until 2:30 p.m., the annual Back to School Healthcare Extravaganza will be held at BREC’s Gus Young Park. The address is 4200 Gus Young Avenue. Rep. C. Denise Marcelle is partnering with YWCA, GMIA, along with 100 Black Men and other local organizations to host the free public event. There will be free distribution of school supply-filled backpacks while supplies last. Woman’s Hospital will also be there to give various health screenings to attendees.