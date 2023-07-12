Facebook
Autopsy complete on elderly man found dead in Erwinville

A 70-year-old man was found dead inside his home along Pecan Grove Road in Erwinville Tuesday,...
A 70-year-old man was found dead inside his home along Pecan Grove Road in Erwinville Tuesday, July 11.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ERWINVILLE La. (WAFB) - It appears a 70-year-old man found dead inside his home in West Baton Rouge Parish this week died of natural causes. An autopsy showed no signs of foul play, investigators said Wednesday July 12

A law enforcement source told WAFB investigators were initially suspicious of the death because of several factors including a bullet hole in the front window of the home near where the man’s body was found. However, detectives now believe that the bullet hole had been in the window for a long while and is unrelated to the man’s death, the source said.

A relative discovered the deceased man inside the home located on Pecan Grove Road in Erwinville Tuesday morning, July 11, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Sergeant Landon Groger said.

Staff from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab were called in to help investigate the scene.

