2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Southern Lab Kittens

By Steve Schneider
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp with Southern Lab, stop No. 22 with the state champs one year removed from 2021 in the Super Dome.

After unsuccessfully defending their crown last year, the Kittens are out for revenge.

One thing the team has been trying to improve is their energy. Being able to stay locked in for a full 48 minutes and not turning it on too late.

We got a glimpse of that energy in last week’s seven-on-seven.

It’s going to be another deep class of seniors on this 2023 team. About 16 players entering their final season of high school football.

This class wants to make up for last year’s quarterfinal exit.

