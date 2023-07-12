20-year-old sentenced to 4 decades behind bars

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been sentenced to 40 years for attempted second-degree murder and two counts of simple burglary by Judge Erika W. Sledge with Assistant District Attorney Brett Sommer as prosecutor on Wednesday, July 12.

Kejuan Kentrell Jenkins, 20, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder and two counts of simple burglary, officials said.

In pleading to the three charges, Jenkins was offered the 40-year-sentence with the support of the victim, officials added.

According to documents, the Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) began investigating a series of vehicle burglaries in May of 2021, with more than 20 occurring a day. The suspects were reportedly identified as two black males wearing hoodies and possibly carrying a handgun.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) was also investigating similar burglaries outside of city limits as well as a shooting on Florida Blvd around the same time, officials said.

Deputies with LPSO said they were notified of a person being shot after their vehicle was burglarized. When deputies arrived, they discovered the victim lying on the ground while a neighbor administered aid, officials said.

The neighbor told deputies while walking their dog they saw Jenkins walk away from a car with the door open. A few minutes later they heard a “pow” sound followed by screaming. The neighbor stated they ran over to help the victim while another neighbor dialed 911.

At the emergency room, the victim explained they heard a noise outside of their residence then saw someone in their vehicle leaned toward the glove compartment. They yelled at Jenkins, prompting him to get out of the vehicle and shoot the victim.

The victim stated the Jenkins was wearing a hat, gray mask, dark clothes and possibly gloves.

After further investigation, officers discovered an apartment which Jenkins may have left from prior to the shooting with a strong odor of marijuana coming from it.

Officials obtained a search warrant and searched the apartment, finding items stolen in the vehicle burglaries including identification cards, medical cards, electronics, drug paraphernalia, narcotics as well as an ankle monitor belonging to Jenkins, officials said.

Jenkins had an ankle monitor for a second-degree murder charge after bonding out East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Through the ankle monitor officials were able to obtain the previous locations of Jenkins connecting him to the shooting, investigators said.

On May 21, of 2021, Jenkins was arrested and transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, deputies added.

RELEATED: POLICE: 18-year-old accused of attempted murder, armed robbery arrested

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.