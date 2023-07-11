Facebook
Work on Florida Street ADA improvements wraps up in downtown BR

Florida Street ADA compliance project ribbon-cutting
Florida Street ADA compliance project ribbon-cutting(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, July 11, to mark the completion of ADA improvements on Florida Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

The work on Florida Street is the first of six MOVEBR projects that leaders said will improve ADA compliance and accessibility in downtown.

“This project not only improved access in the downtown area, but it also makes the future bus rapid transit stop locations more accessible,” East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. “Throughout downtown, you’ll see improved sidewalks, driveways, new ramps and crosswalks, and more accessible and audible push button pedestrian signals.”

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Broome also spoke about how the people involved in the work on Florida Street helped minimize disruptions in downtown Baton Rouge. The mayor recognized Triumph Construction, MOVEBR program managers, and Fred Raiford, the East Baton Rouge director of transportation and drainage, for their efforts.

“By sequencing construction on this project, our team worked in the heart of our busy capital city around 4,700 marathon runners, several Mardi Gras parades, a few schools, a couple of large social events, and a legislative session – without disrupting any of them,” Mayor Broome said.

