Teen dies by accidental shooting in Hammond; juvenile arrested

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police say that a 13-year-old that was accidentally shot on Saturday (July 8) died as the result of her injuries.

A 14-year-old was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center for negligent homicide, police say.

A family representative confirmed to Fox 8 that Dereon Reed was a student at Nesom Memorial Middle.

Dereon Reed, a 13-year-old basketball player at Lucille Nesom Memorial School in Tickfaw, was killed in what Hammond police are calling an accidental shooting. (Nesom Memorial School)

On Monday, Nesom Memorial said that they will have resources on hand for the student body and staff as they go through this difficult period of grief.

“The Nesom School Community was saddened to learn of the death of one of our students. The death of any young person is a loss that, in one way or another, affects us all,” the school said in a statement. “We will have the support of counselors, social workers, and other administrators on campus to help our students and community to deal with this loss when school resumes.”

A balloon release is scheduled for Wednesday (July 12).

