Reported stabbing leaves 1 person injured in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews responded to a reported stabbing that left one person injured on the morning of Tuesday, July 11.

According to emergency officials, the stabbing happened on North 38th Street near Gus Young Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Officials said a call about the stabbing came in around 6:45 a.m.

The condition of the person who was stabbed is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

