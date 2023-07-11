One more day of good rain chances before heat builds again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected again today as the overall weather pattern largely remains unchanged.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 11 (WAFB)

Highs will still reach the mid-90s in many areas before rains develop and heat index values could climb above 105° at times.

Isolated strong storms and locally heavy rainfall also remain possible today, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted and a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding.

Rest of This Week

Wednesday will be a day of transition as rain chances begin to decrease, but we’re still posting a 40% chance of showers and t-storms. Highs in the mid 90s should be more common with somewhat less rainfall expected. Rain totals of less than an inch are expected for much of our area over the next couple of days, although locally higher amounts are possible.

Heat becomes the big story once again late in the week and into the weekend as high pressure takes control. Highs will range from the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values easily climbing above 105° and potentially climbing above 110° at times. Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be needed once again later in the week.

Tropical Update

There is nothing of immediate concern for us in the tropics, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring an area of disturbed weather located east-northeast of Bermuda. Low pressure is expected to develop in the coming days and NHC gives this system a 50% chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression within the next 7 days. It should remain over the open Atlantic.

