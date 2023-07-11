Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Non-profit seeking furniture donations for recently incarcerated people

Louisiana Parole Project
Louisiana Parole Project(Louisiana Parole Project)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Founded in 2016, the Louisiana Parole Project has helped more formerly incarcerated people each year to get back on their feet than the year prior.

“It’s been decades since they’ve actually lived in a house let alone on their own, so we try to build our clients to be able to do that,” said Kelly Garrett, Deputy Director of Client Services with the Parole Project.

So far in 2023, the non-profit has helped 67 people find housing, jobs and other hard to come by opportunities but as the demand grows so does their need, which is why they’re asking you to donate any old furniture you may have.

“Beds, mattresses, box springs, tables, dressers. Anything from the big items from beds to even a lamp,” said Garrett.

Just think about it, after you’re released you start with little to nothing.

Now imagine having a fully furnished apartment to call your own while you detangle the rest of life’s curveballs.

For Christi Cheramie, it made all the difference.

“The apartment that they had when I came home was fully furnished,” said Cheramie. “I walked into an apartment that provided me with everything I needed.”

Cheramie who now works for the Parole Project told me having those things set her up for success.

“I didn’t have to worry if I had a bed. I didn’t have to worry if I had a bed or a couch to sit on,” she added.

Located in Downtown Baton Rouge, the non-profit is able to come to you and pickup any items you’re looking to part with.

“If you’re cleaning out or remodeling a home and getting rid of some old pieces of furniture we’ll gladly take it off our your hands,” said Garrett. “Know they’re going towards a good cause for individuals who are rebuilding their lives.”

To schedule a furniture pick-up or drop-off, you can reach the Parole Project at info@paroleproject.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Latest News

State demands transparency from FEMA on insurance rate calculations
State demands transparency from FEMA on insurance rate calculations
Central Fire Department
Road reopens after major gas leak in Central, officials say
A family representative confirmed to Fox 8 that 13-year-old Dereon Reed was a student at Nesom...
13-year-old dead in accidental shooting in Hammond; 14-year-old arrested, police say
Work on Florida Street ADA improvements wraps up in downtown BR