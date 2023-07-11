Non-profit seeking furniture donations for recently incarcerated people

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Founded in 2016, the Louisiana Parole Project has helped more formerly incarcerated people each year to get back on their feet than the year prior.

“It’s been decades since they’ve actually lived in a house let alone on their own, so we try to build our clients to be able to do that,” said Kelly Garrett, Deputy Director of Client Services with the Parole Project.

So far in 2023, the non-profit has helped 67 people find housing, jobs and other hard to come by opportunities but as the demand grows so does their need, which is why they’re asking you to donate any old furniture you may have.

“Beds, mattresses, box springs, tables, dressers. Anything from the big items from beds to even a lamp,” said Garrett.

Just think about it, after you’re released you start with little to nothing.

Now imagine having a fully furnished apartment to call your own while you detangle the rest of life’s curveballs.

For Christi Cheramie, it made all the difference.

“The apartment that they had when I came home was fully furnished,” said Cheramie. “I walked into an apartment that provided me with everything I needed.”

Cheramie who now works for the Parole Project told me having those things set her up for success.

“I didn’t have to worry if I had a bed. I didn’t have to worry if I had a bed or a couch to sit on,” she added.

Located in Downtown Baton Rouge, the non-profit is able to come to you and pickup any items you’re looking to part with.

“If you’re cleaning out or remodeling a home and getting rid of some old pieces of furniture we’ll gladly take it off our your hands,” said Garrett. “Know they’re going towards a good cause for individuals who are rebuilding their lives.”

To schedule a furniture pick-up or drop-off, you can reach the Parole Project at info@paroleproject.org.

