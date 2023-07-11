Facebook
Man accused of hitting woman in front of infant

Raynardo Mason
Raynardo Mason(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of domestic abuse has been arrested, according to jail records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Raynardo Mason, 33, was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse battery - child endangerment.

Raynardo Mason
Raynardo Mason(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Arrest records show a victim told authorities Mason, her boyfriend, had hit her before they arrived.

According to law enforcement, the pair started arguing over a statement she made about their relationship. The victim said while arguing, Mason allegedly hit her in the back of the head with an open hand and shoved her.

Jail documents show Mason’s mother was present at the time of the incident and made rude comments toward the victim after Mason hit her.

A child was present at the time of the incident, according to deputies. The pair had a son together, who was approximately 6 weeks old at the time.

Authorities added Mason is also being investigated by EBRSO Homicide Detectives in reference to a shooting that happened in the area.

